Tony Khan says Samoa Joe saved the day at AEW All In 2023, praises His professionalism and leadership that Day

“The most stressful pay-per-view is the first Wembley by far. Samoa Joe saved the day there. I think it was very good that Samoa Joe deescalated the situation and also that Samoa Joe made sure that the fans got the match that they thought they had paid to see. He went out there and everything was great, and he was such a professional, and that exemplifies Samoa Joe in the ring and out of the ring.

The most professional man. He was so great that day and so many other times. He’s one of the most incredible people I’ve ever met. What a leader Samoa Joe is in the ring and out of the ring. A true captain of a team, and I’m very blessed that he’s in AEW.”

(Source: Q101 Chicago)