Notes on Sheamus, Jeff Jarrett, Jon Moxley, and Kenny Omega

– Jon Moxley vs. Josh Alexander has been announced for the last Dynamite of 2025.

TOMORROW, NYE AEW Continental Eliminator@JonMoxley vs @Walking_Weapon After Mox won the 2025 C2, he’ll fight Josh Alexander in a Continental Eliminator:

no outside interference,

Alexander can earn a future title shot with a win or lasting the 20 minute time limit! pic.twitter.com/CYdAyBN9c2 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 31, 2025

– Sheamus underwent shoulder surgery and will be out of action indefinitely.

– NJPW has announced that Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay will be special guests at Wrestle Kingdom 20 and will partake in Hiroshi Tanahashi’s retirement ceremony.

– Jeff Jarrett criticized WWE’s shift in priorities, arguing that the company has changed the way it makes decisions. He said, “The leader in the marketplace, the company that’s been around forever… they have fundamentally shifted their decision-making process.” According to Jarrett, WWE now prioritizes financial considerations over fan experience, explaining, “They answer to Wall Street, as opposed to wrestling fans.”

(Source: My World With Jeff Jarrett)