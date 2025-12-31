Mercedes Mone drops the TBS title

Willow Nightingale defeated Mercedes Mone with Babe with the Power, to end the final AEW Dynamite of 2025. Mercedes Mone TBS Title reign has come to an end after 584 Days.

Even AEW Women's World Champion @CallMeKrisStat is out here to celebrate @WillowWrestles winning the TBS Championship! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/ovRAJoUpEH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 1, 2026