Khan on the Rumor that Tanahashi wanted Nakamura to be his final opponent

Tony Khan was asked about the Rumor that Hiroshi Tanahashi wanted Shinsuke Nakamura to be his final opponent

“That is actually something I read about and I was surprised to read that. I’m not sure where that all came from. I don’t really understand some of that story. And it was a very detailed story with a lot of… It seemed like they thought they could read minds when they wrote that story because not only did they say, ‘Well this happened and this happened,’ but they’re like, ‘And he felt this way about it and he felt this way and then he was thinking.’ Are you telepathic? A lot of that never happened. I thought that was an interesting interesting story. I’ll put it that way.

I’ve talked to [Tanahashi] extensively about his retirement. Worked with him and the idea of having Kazuchika Okada as his final opponent. It’s such an iconic thing and their rivalry is so important to New Japan Pro Wrestling and to both men’s careers, and to what has gone on to be a very successful promotion with AEW. I think it’s perfect and I’m very happy for Okada to be involved at Wrestle Kingdom as the final opponent of Tanahashi for what will be Tanahashi’s retirement match and something we’re so excited about.”

(Source: Q101 Chicago)