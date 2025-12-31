Kendal Grey: “everything will happen when it’s supposed to happen”

WWE Evolve Women’s Champion Kendal Grey responded to fan calls for her to be brought to the main roster and receive a major push, balancing gratitude with patience. She said, “It’s a cool feeling to know that people are seeing my hard work, and what I can bring to the table, what I can bring in the ring,” but emphasized that “everything will happen when it’s supposed to happen.”

Grey stressed the importance of timing in her career, stating, “Timing is everything, and I feel like I definitely have a lot to learn. I definitely have a lot to do here in NXT, and I feel like whenever the time is right, it will happen naturally.”

She acknowledged fan support while keeping a focus on growth: “I see it, it’s cool. I’m happy that people can see potential in me, but I have so much to learn and do.”

Remaining authentic and consistent is central to her approach. Grey said, “I just have to stay true to myself and keep working hard every single day, and I feel like whenever that’s supposed to happen, it will happen on its own, when it’s supposed to.”

