Je’Von Evans wins 2025 NXT Male Superstar of the Year

Fans voted Je’Von Evans the 2025 NXT Male Superstar of the Year during Tuesday’s episode on The CW, beating out Oba Femi, Trick Williams, Ethan Page, and Ricky Saints.

The Greensboro, N.C., native speedran the division with jaw-dropping moves like the OG Cutter, capping a year that included Match of the Year honors for the chaotic NXT Championship triple threat at Stand & Deliver. Sol Ruca also shone, sweeping Female Superstar and Tag Team of the Year with Zaria, while fans predict big things ahead for Evans, who’s reportedly main roster-bound.