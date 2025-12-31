Jeff Jarrett on William Regal’s concerns about wrestler safety

Jeff Jarrett responded to William Regal’s concerns about wrestler safety by emphasizing that “wrestling is not going in reverse” and that today’s athletes are “bigger, stronger period, game set match”. He explained that the style and pace of wrestling have evolved, noting “the cadence, the speed” is different from his era, when wrestlers worked seven days a week and more shows without trainers.

Jarrett stressed that modern wrestlers have far more access to preventative care. He highlighted the importance of preparation, saying, “I think you have to have not just reactive – if something is out of whack – I think you got to have preventative maintenance”, crediting his own focus on “cardio and stretching, nutrition and preventative maintenance”. He added that the physical demands are intense, and “you’ve got two choices. You are absolutely going to make Regal and Arn 100 percent true, because left untreated, or not figuring out how to do preventative – And I mean, real preventative”.

On the inevitability of risk, Jarrett observed, “You ain’t putting the toothpaste back in the tube. That to me is delusional thinking. There is no chance in hell any of these guys are going to say ‘No, no, no, I’m not going to do that because of long term.’ Nobody. We didn’t do it when we were their age.” He also acknowledged that the creative and extreme aspects of modern wrestling “that’s not going backwards.”

Jarrett praised AEW and Tony Khan for their approach to wrestler care, noting, “Tony Khan does a great job. He treats it like a sports team. Like I said, five to seven trainers at every show. When you come through the curtain, they are there with a little hydration bottle and they are ‘How are you? How do you feel?’” He called this “the real special sauce, the preventative stuff.”

(Source: My World With Jeff Jarrett)