Former Imperium members to go one-on-one at live event in Germany

Two former Imperium members will be colliding in a one-on-one match at an upcoming non-televised live event in Germany.

The WWE Deutschland X account wrote that former WWE World Heavyweight champion and the man who made John Cena tap, Gunther, will be taking on El Grande Americano on January 13 in Mannheim.

Americano is currently portrayed by Ludwig Kaiser, Gunther’s former long-time associate.

The two have not crossed paths since splitting from Imperium.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online