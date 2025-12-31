CM Punk fires back at Kevin Nash (video)

CM Punk fired back at Kevin Nash during a WWE live event last night, and did it in classic Punk fashion.

For context: Nash recently took a shot at Punk, saying:

“I watched Punk in the main event last Monday. Number one, if you’re the Heavyweight Champion of WWE and you wrestle in a t-shirt… ouch. Number two, his punches looked really slow. He looked slow. I think it’s time for him. I think he’s done.”

Punk’s response?

He took off his shirt before his match…

Only to reveal another shirt underneath.

CM PUNK TROLLING KEVIN NASH LMFAOOO

During tonight's #WWEFortMyers he took off his shirt revealing to have another one underneath lmao 😂😂😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ia3FsIYIEV — Teffo (@Teffo_01) December 31, 2025