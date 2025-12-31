Bruce Prichard says Triple H would still be WWE executive without his McMahon family association

Bruce Prichard Believes Paul “Triple H” Levesque Would Still Be The WWE CCO Despite His Association To The McMahon Family.

Speaking on the latest Something To Wrestle About podcast, Prichard discussed the rumors surrounding the disagreements between him and Levesque.

Prichard claimed that there is no differences between the two of them, and went as far as to say Levesque would still hold the position he is in if he weren’t married to Stephanie McMahon.

“He always treated me well. So, he was a top talent, and obviously married in but, if he had married Betty down the street, he’d still be in the same position he is in today. Because he still has those qualifications” Prichard said on his podcast.

He continued, “He still has that love and that desire for the business, and that’s what I appreciate as well is we do share the same love and appreciation for the business… That is 100 percent just rumor, gossip, people going, ‘Oh, well, you know –‘ it’s simply not true, in any way, shape, or form.”

(Source: Something To Wrestle About)