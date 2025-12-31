Asuka says Shayna Baszler accidentally fractured her tooth, and although she initially said she was fine to spare Shayna guilt, she later needed surgery and was not okay. She emphasizes she doesn’t blame Shayna, noting injuries happen in wrestling. Asuka also addresses online mockery, calling it cruel but saying she holds no resentment, choosing instead to focus on her own happiness and fulfillment.

My tooth was fractured due to a mistake by Shayna Baszler. At the time I told her I was okay because I did not want her to carry the guilt. But I ended up needing surgery and of course I was not okay. I just did not want her to feel responsible knowing that these things happen in our line of work. I thought that if I just endured it then everything would be fine. Seeing people mocking me in the comments makes me realize once again how cruel the world is.

But I blame no one. I do not even wish misfortune upon those who lack kindness. In fact I am more cruel than these cruel people because I will be far happier than they are. While people spend their time mocking me I am savoring and embracing every bit of my happiness. My ideal life is already nearing its completion.

Thank you

My tooth was fractured due to a mistake by Shayna Baszler. At the time I told her I was okay because I did not want her to carry the guilt. But I ended up needing surgery and of course I was not okay. I just did not want her to feel responsible knowing that these things happen in… https://t.co/Lh023QykJS — The legendary Empress ASUKA / 伝説のASUKA皇后 (@WWEAsuka) December 31, 2025