12/31/25 AEW Dynamite Recap

AEW Dynamite Results – December 31, 2025

• The Last Dynamite of 2025 kicks off with MJF celebrating becoming the new AEW World Champion

MJF puts down the AEW World Championship and brings back the Triple B

Kenny Omega interrupts MJF on the tron and makes his intentions known that he will claw & scratch his way back to the top to get a shot against MJF and the AEW World Title

• Hangman Page & Swerve Strickland attack MJF’s Security as he runs away. Page & Swerve declare they want a shot against MJF

The Opps appear on the tron and Samoa Joe says that he was robbed at Worlds End, and if anyone is getting another title shot it will be him

Joe says that Hook & PowerHouse Hobbs want a match against them on the first Dynamite of 2026

Page & Swerve accept and request they make it a Lights Out Match

• The Death Riders beat Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, & Timeless Toni Storm in a 6 Person Tag Team Match

• Bandido beats The Beast Mortos

• Brody King beats Lee Johnson

• Darby Allin says that in 2025 he stood on top of the world on Mount Everest, and in 2026 he wants to stand on the top of AEW as the AEW World Champion

Darby says he has defeated every Death Rider except PAC, and wants to accomplish that before he sets his sights on the Title

• Jon Moxley beats Josh Alexander

After the match The Hurt Syndicate make their way out and MVP whispers something to Shelton Benjamin

• Ricochet beats Jack Perry to retain the AEW National Title

After the match The Demand attack Luchasaurus and take out his Arm with a Steel Chair & The Guard Rail

• Willow Nightingale beats Mercedes Mone to become a 2 Time TBS Champion

After the match Willow celebrates her TBS Title win with The Conglomeration & Kris Statlander