WWE News and Notes

– Gunther vs. El Grande Americano is scheduled for WWE’s live event in Mannheim on January 13th.

– Ibou of SelfMade is reporting that Chad Gable is expected to return from injury imminently and will be programed with his American Made stable against Ludwig Kaiser’s El Grande Americano. Ibou reports this is why Grande Americano turned babyface over the weekend at AAA.

– Nikki Bella paid tribute to John Cena & had to correct the fans by stating it’s the “Fearless Lock”

You all kept wanting a tribute from me geeezz so here ya all go… but… that’s the Fearless Lock 💅💋 https://t.co/ZEXuWHF84X — Nikki & Brie (@NikkiAndBrie) December 30, 2025

– Shayna Baszler (via Insight with Chris Van Vliet) was originally told that she would dethrone Becky Lynch as WWE Raw Women’s Champion in 2020 before COVID happened:

“I was originally told, and who knows in this business, but I was originally told like ‘Yeah you’re going to go into a feud with Becky and eventually win the title off her’.

“COVID happens, and then we all get told, ‘Well there’s going to be no audience so we want a title change like that to happen in front of a live crowd’, and remember at that time we didn’t know this was going to be like a year.”