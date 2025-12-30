WWE Live Holiday Tour Results / Fort Myers, Fl / Tue Dec 30, 2025

The Complete Results from Hertz Arena:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard
- Jey Uso defeats Bron Breakker via DQ
- Iyo Sky defeats Raquel Rodriguez
- GUNTHER defeats Je’Von Evans
- AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defeat The New Day and The War Raiders in a contender’s tag team match
- Liv Morgan defeats Lyra Valkyria
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Champions The Kabuki Warriors defeat Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss
- Main Event: WWE Men’s World Championship Match: Champion CM Punk defeats Bronson Reed (with Bron Breakker)
