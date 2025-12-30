WWE Live Holiday Tour Results / Fort Myers, Fl / Tue Dec 30, 2025

By
David Roberson
-
0
447

The Complete Results from Hertz Arena:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard

  1. Jey Uso defeats Bron Breakker via DQ
  2. Iyo Sky defeats Raquel Rodriguez
  3. GUNTHER defeats Je’Von Evans
  4. AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defeat The New Day and The War Raiders in a contender’s tag team match
  5. Liv Morgan defeats Lyra Valkyria
  6. WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Champions The Kabuki Warriors defeat Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss
  7. Main Event: WWE Men’s World Championship Match: Champion CM Punk defeats Bronson Reed (with Bron Breakker)

Thanks to @harley_dur18781

CREDIT: www.WrestlingBodyslam.Com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here