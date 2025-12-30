WWE Live Holiday Tour Results / Detroit, Mi / Tue Dec 30, 2025

The Complete Results from Little Caesars Arena:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Sarah Schreiber
- Sami Zayn / Shinsuke Nakamura / R Truth defeat El Grande Americano / Rayo / Bravo
- Tables Match: Damian Priest defeats Aleister Black (with Zelina Vega, who is ejected from ringside)
- WWE Men’s US Championship Match: Champion Carmelo Hayes defeats The Miz
- Alex Shelley defeats Nathan Frazer
- The Wyatt Sicks (with Nikki Cross) defeat The MFT’s (with Solo Sikoa)
- Main Event: Detroit Street Fight: WWE Men’s Championship Match: Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Drew McIntyre
Thanks to @JPancakes90 in attendance
CREDIT: www.WrestlingBodyslam.Com