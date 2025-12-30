WWE Live Holiday Tour Results / Detroit, Mi / Tue Dec 30, 2025

The Complete Results from Little Caesars Arena:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Sarah Schreiber

  1. Sami Zayn / Shinsuke Nakamura / R Truth defeat El Grande Americano / Rayo / Bravo
  2. Tables Match: Damian Priest defeats Aleister Black (with Zelina Vega, who is ejected from ringside)
  3. WWE Men’s US Championship Match: Champion Carmelo Hayes defeats The Miz
  4. Alex Shelley defeats Nathan Frazer
  5. The Wyatt Sicks (with Nikki Cross) defeat The MFT’s (with Solo Sikoa)
  6. Main Event: Detroit Street Fight: WWE Men’s Championship Match: Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Drew McIntyre

