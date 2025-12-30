Updates on Dominik Mysterio, Chris Jericho, and Nikki Bella

– Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting that Dom Mysterio will not need surgery and the shoulder injury should only sideline him for a few weeks.

– Fans pointed out that Nikki Bella wore gear resembling Philadelphia Eagles colors on WWE Raw, fueling speculation about her rumored relationship with Eagles player Cooper DeJean.

– There are some in WWE circles, specifically some WWE licensees, who are under the belief Chris Jericho will soon be available to them for use on their products, reports Mike Johnson.