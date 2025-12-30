Tony Khan responds to Cody Rhodes’ comments about feeling disrespected in AEW

Tony Khan responded directly to Cody Rhodes’ comments about feeling disrespected in AEW by downplaying the criticism and emphasizing respect. Khan started by pointing out how often Rhodes speaks publicly, saying “he does a lot of interviews” and explaining that Cody “works so hard” and has “such a big schedule.” Because of that, Khan noted that “you have to say so many words so often,” and not every comment should be taken as a definitive statement.

Khan made it clear that he doesn’t agree with Cody’s take, stating plainly, “I’m not sure I agree with that,” but he immediately added that he isn’t holding it against him and would “give him the benefit of the doubt.” He reinforced that Cody’s overall messaging about AEW has been positive, saying, “I’ve heard him say a lot of positive things too.”

He also stressed that Rhodes has been respectful despite now working for a competing company, pointing out that “for somebody that doesn’t work here and that’s involved in a competitive promotion, he’s usually pretty gracious with the things that he says.” Khan added that every interaction he’s had with Cody since his departure has been upbeat, saying, “I’ve seen him since he’s been gone and it’s always been very positive and good.”

Khan closed by making his stance clear and uncomplicated: “I have only good things to say about him and his contributions here.”

