Piper Niven reacts to William Regal’s warning about head bumps

William Regal, who has been WWE’s vice-president of Global Talent Development in recent years, issued a warning to wrestlers that are taking bumps on their head and neck. Regal wrote the following via Twitter/X…

“Most of you doing this STUPID stuff aren’t going to listen to me, but hopefully a few will. Stop it now if you want a decent quality of life after wrestling, because that part of your life will be over before you know it.”

WWE star Piper Niven, who has not wrestled since the August 22nd 2025 edition of SmackDown due to what was reported as an undisclosed injury, commented on Regal’s post…

“The line between ‘But I feel fine!’ and ‘I just want to feel ok again”’ Is horrifically thin and you have zero idea how close you are teetering on the edge of it. Please take heed my darlings.”

