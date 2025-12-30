Kenny Omega: “Thank you, Mr. Regal”

William Regal, who has been WWE’s vice-president of Global Talent Development in recent years, issued a warning to wrestlers that are taking bumps on their head and neck. Regal wrote the following via Twitter/X…

“Most of you doing this STUPID stuff aren’t going to listen to me, but hopefully a few will. Stop it now if you want a decent quality of life after wrestling, because that part of your life will be over before you know it.”

AEW star Kenny Omega issued a response to Regal…

“Regardless of timing or perceived intent, the general message from Mr. Regal remains a positive one. Tribalism, whataboutism, and other ‘isms’ aren’t needed here.

Safety often takes a back seat when a wrestler is locked in and actively chasing the dragon. We all sometimes need a voice from afar to tether us back to reality and to tell us that the risks have consequences. The odds aren’t in our favor and none of us will walk away unscathed.

This isn’t company vs company or wrestler vs wrestler. This is about a general awareness and a knowing that the cost of what we do is directly related to the amount and severity of risk(s) that we take.

Keeping that in mind, as athletes, we aren’t all created equally. As responsible adults, we need to be realistic and know our own physical limits. I’d have to give my head a shake if I wanted to try a twisting shooting star, but I’d never say a word to Pac.

I look at this all as great food for thought. Something to always be cognizant of. It shouldn’t be about making it a competition.

Thank you, Mr. Regal.”