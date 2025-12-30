Dominik Mysterio out of action indefinitely due to injury

The 28-year-old Intercontinental Champion tweaked his shoulder during AAA’s Guerra de Titanes main event on December 20 in Mexico, teaming against his father Rey Mysterio and Rey Fenix. He sat out WWE holiday events as a precaution, and now faces an indefinite absence that thins out The Judgment Day faction already missing JD McDonagh.

While no decisions yet on his WWE or AAA titles, fans shared well-wishes online, noting his upbeat spirits and hoping for a big return soon.