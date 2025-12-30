12/30/25 WWE NXT Recap

WWE NXT Results-December 30, 2025
• Ethan Page defeats Moose to retain the NXT North American Title
• Tatum Paxley vs Izzi Dame is set for New Years Evil
Tatum lays out Izzi
• Jacy Jayne defeats Wren Sinclair
After the match, Fatal Influence attacked Wren but Kendal Grey made Jacy tapped out
• DarkState take out Joe Hendry
• Tavion Heights squashes Lexis King in 8 seconds and will now face Jasper Troy for the WWE Speed Championship
• OTM defeat Swipe Right
• Ricky Saints defeats Je Von Evans
Awards:
– Je Von Evans won NXT Male Superstar Of The Year
– Sol Ruca is the NXT Female Superstar Of The Year
– Sol Ruca and Zaria voted the 2025 NXT Tag Team of the Year
– Oba Femi vs Je Von Evans vs Trick Williams at Stand & Deliver is Match Of The Year