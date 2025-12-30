12/30/25 WWE NXT Recap

Steve Gerweck
WWE NXT Results-December 30, 2025

Ethan Page defeats Moose to retain the NXT North American Title

Tatum Paxley vs Izzi Dame is set for New Years Evil
Tatum lays out Izzi

Jacy Jayne defeats Wren Sinclair
After the match, Fatal Influence attacked Wren but Kendal Grey made Jacy tapped out

• DarkState take out Joe Hendry

• Tavion Heights squashes Lexis King in 8 seconds and will now face Jasper Troy for the WWE Speed Championship

• OTM defeat Swipe Right

• Ricky Saints defeats Je Von Evans

Awards:

– Je Von Evans won NXT Male Superstar Of The Year

Sol Ruca is the NXT Female Superstar Of The Year

– Sol Ruca and Zaria voted the 2025 NXT Tag Team of the Year

Oba Femi vs Je Von Evans vs Trick Williams at Stand & Deliver is Match Of The Year

