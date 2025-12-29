WWE Raw returns for the final time in 2025 tonight, live at 8/7c on Netflix from the Kia Center in Orlando, FL.

Advertised is The Vision in an opening segment, Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory, Dragon Lee & AJ Styles (c) vs. The Usos for the WWE World Tag-Team titles, as well as Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Nikki Bella vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s World title.

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, December 29, 2025, written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS 12/29/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks the show off as always. We then shoot into an extended video package looking at Austin Theory being revealed as the masked mystery man last week, and how he continued to try and prove himself to The Vision on SmackDown.

The Vision Kicks Off Raw

From there, we see the usual arrival shots of Superstars entering the building. We see Rey Mysterio with his dog, The Usos, Stephanie Vaquer and others, before ultimately settling on The Vision. The group consisting of Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul and Austin Theory make their way out led by Paul Heyman.

Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show on commentary as The Vision settles into the ring to kick off the final Raw of 2025. Paul Heyman begins with his usual “Ladies and gentlemen …” introduction. Fans boo like crazy. He pauses and soaks it in. He sighs. He tries speaking but is cut off by “CM Punk” chants.