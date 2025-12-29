WWE Holiday Tour Live Results / Rochester, N.Y. / Sun Dec 28, 2025

The Complete Results from Blue Cross Arena:
The Ring Announcer is Sarah Schreiber
- Sami Zayn / Shinsuke Nakamura / R Truth defeat El Grande Americano / Rayo / Bravo
- WWE Women’s US Champion and AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre defeat Giulia and Kiana James
- WWE Men’s US Championship Title Match: Champion Carmelo Hayes defeats The Miz
- The Wyatt Sicks (with Nikki Cross) defeat The MFT’s (with Solo Sikoa)
- Fraxiom defeats Los Garza
- Damian Priest defeats Aleister Black (with Zelina Vega)
- Main Event: Rochester Street Fight: WWE Men’s Championship Match: Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Solo Sikoa
Thanks to honeywell.blogspot.com
CREDIT: www.WrestlingBodyslam.Com