WWE Holiday Tour Live Results / Rochester, N.Y. / Sun Dec 28, 2025

David Roberson
The Complete Results from Blue Cross Arena:

The Ring Announcer is Sarah Schreiber

  1. Sami Zayn / Shinsuke Nakamura / R Truth defeat El Grande Americano / Rayo / Bravo
  2. WWE Women’s US Champion and AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre defeat Giulia and Kiana James
  3. WWE Men’s US Championship Title Match: Champion Carmelo Hayes defeats The Miz
  4. The Wyatt Sicks (with Nikki Cross) defeat The MFT’s (with Solo Sikoa)
  5. Fraxiom defeats Los Garza
  6. Damian Priest defeats Aleister Black (with Zelina Vega)
  7. Main Event: Rochester Street Fight: WWE Men’s Championship Match: Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Solo Sikoa

