WWE Holiday Tour Live Results / Jacksonville, Fl / Sun Dec 28, 2025

The Complete Results from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard

1.WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defeat The New Day and The War Raiders

2. Iyo Sky defeats Raquel Rodriguez (with Roxanne Perez)

3. GUNTHER defeats Je’Von Evans

4. Liv Morgan defeats Lyra Valyria

5. Jey Uso defeats Bron Breakker via DQ when Breakker shoves the referee

6. Rey Mysterio defeats Grayson Waller

7. WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Champions The Kabuki Warriors: Asuka and Kairi Sane defeat Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss

8. Main Event: WWE Men’s World Championship Title Match: Champion CM Punk defeats Bronson Reed (with Bron Breakker )

Thanks to honeywell.blogspot.com

CREDIT: www.WrestlingBodyslam.Com