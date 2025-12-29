William Regal offers a warning to wrestlers about head bumps

William Regal Warns Wrestlers: Stop Dropping on Your Head

After a stiff powerbomb landed Kyle Fletcher awkwardly on his neck during AEW’s Worlds End, Regal broke his social media silence. He revealed breaking his neck twice—once in the ring in 1993 and again in a 1997 car wreck—and stressed mastering proper bridging to avoid daily misery like his friend Bryan Danielson endures. Veterans like Matt Hardy praised the message, though some criticized it as selective amid WWE botches, highlighting wrestling’s clash between spectacle and long-term health.

