William Regal offers a warning to wrestlers about head bumps

William Regal Warns Wrestlers: Stop Dropping on Your Head

After a stiff powerbomb landed Kyle Fletcher awkwardly on his neck during AEW’s Worlds End, Regal broke his social media silence. He revealed breaking his neck twice—once in the ring in 1993 and again in a 1997 car wreck—and stressed mastering proper bridging to avoid daily misery like his friend Bryan Danielson endures. Veterans like Matt Hardy praised the message, though some criticized it as selective amid WWE botches, highlighting wrestling’s clash between spectacle and long-term health.

I stay off here but was alerted to something to day that has alarmed me. I don’t read any comments so don’t waste your time trying to argue or justify your very wrong opinions on this. I broke my neck twice,9/93 in ring and a car wreck in ‘97 and stupidly never told anyone. And I… pic.twitter.com/BHxtPm6rjM — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) December 28, 2025

THE TRUTH IS THE TRUTH Well said, @RealKingRegal. This is solid advice that every pro wrestler from every promotion should read, digest & bank. https://t.co/E3WDHCdu15 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 29, 2025