Ted DiBiase Jr. standing trial next week with many years in prison if convicted

Ted DiBiase Jr., the former WWE Superstar and son of WWE Hall of Famer “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase, will be standing trial next week in The Mississippi Southern District Court.

The trial stems from DiBiase Jr.’s arrest back in April 2023 after he was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, six counts of wire fraud, two counts of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, and four counts of money laundering.

The long rap sheet comes after DiBiase Jr. and his co-conspirators allegedly obtained federal funds from The Emergency Food Assistance Program and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families programs fraudulently and used the money for their own use.

There’s bad news for DiBiase Jr. if convicted, as there are many years of prison for each count he’s facing, including hefty fines amounting to $250,000 each.

Worst case scenario, the 43-year-old could spend a maximum 45 years in prison and pay $1,000,000 in fines.

He worked for WWE between 2007 and 2013.

