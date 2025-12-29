Ric Flair praises Ricky Steamboat

Across a career filled with iconic opponents, Ric Flair believes one rival stands alone when it comes to pure in-ring connection: Ricky Steamboat.

During a recent appearance on the Games With Names, Flair reflected on why his matches with Steamboat continue to be held in such high regard decades later. Rather than crediting preparation or rehearsed structure, Flair pointed to something far rarer in wrestling: instinctive trust. According to Flair, he and Steamboat rarely needed to plan. Once the bell rang, the match unfolded naturally, guided by chemistry rather than choreography.

That connection, Flair explained, separated Steamboat from other elite opponents he faced over the years, including Sting, Lex Luger, and Harley Race. While each brought something unique, Steamboat was the one performer Flair felt completely in sync with from start to finish. In his eyes, that seamless dynamic is why Steamboat deserves to be mentioned among the greatest babyfaces the industry has ever produced.

Flair acknowledged that Shawn Michaels also belongs in that discussion, but noted a key difference: Michaels thrived equally well as a villain. Steamboat, on the other hand, was defined by consistency. Flair described him as universally respected, both on screen and behind the scenes, with no edge or ego attached to his reputation.

When discussing their legendary series, Flair singled out their clash at Chi-Town Rumble as the benchmark. He recalled the bout as a relentless, uninterrupted struggle that never slowed down, setting the tone for the hour-long draw and subsequent match that followed. For Flair, that first encounter wasn’t just the foundation of their rivalry, it remains his personal favorite and a strong contender for the greatest match of his career.

In an industry built on spectacle, Flair’s praise underscores what made Steamboat special: authenticity, trust, and an ability to make every moment feel real; qualities that continue to define wrestling at its best.