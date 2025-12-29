Nikki Bella to serve as Grand Marshal for the 53rd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

WWE Superstar Nikki Bella will serve as Grand Marshal for the 53rd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe, taking place Saturday, January 3, 2026, at 10AM in Central Phoenix.

The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade Grand Marshal honors an individual or group whose actions align with the Fiesta Sports Foundation’s commitment to driving economic growth, championing charitable causes and executing innovative experiences.

“Nikki Bella embodies strength, resilience, entertainment and heart – all qualities that resonate deeply with our community and with what this parade represents,” said Fiesta Sports Foundation Executive Director & CEO Erik Moses. “Her Arizona upbringing and extraordinary career make her an inspiring choice to lead this year’s celebration, and we look forward to welcoming fans as she brings her superstar energy to Central Phoenix.”

“Being named Grand Marshal of the Fiesta Bowl Parade is such an incredible honor – and being able to celebrate with the state that helped shape who I am makes it even more special,” Bella said. “I am so excited to join everyone in Arizona to create lifelong memories at the Parade and into the CFP Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl festivities.”

Bella joins a list of previous Fiesta Bowl Parade grand marshals including Charles Barkley, Jerry Colangelo, Alice Cooper, Richard Jefferson, Randy Johnson, Al McCoy, Jake Plummer, Anthony Robles, Kerri Strug, Diana Taurasi and more.

“Nikki’s rise from Scottsdale to the global stage is a powerful inspiration for women everywhere and we are thrilled to have such a proud Arizonan leading our Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe,” said Fiesta Sports Foundation Board Chair Judy Bernas. “This year’s Fiesta Bowl Parade is one of our most vibrant celebrations yet, bringing the best of Arizona to life for fans lining the streets and those watching from home.”

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996