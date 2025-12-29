MJF says he “absolutely” is sad not to have had the chance to wrestle John Cena

AEW World Champion MJF says he “absolutely” is sad not to have had the chance to wrestle WWE’s John Cena, and believes the match would have happened in a “different world”:

“Yes, absolutely. I think that there is a different world where that match would’ve happened. Unfortunately it’s not this one.

“I’ve had so many incredible run-ins with John where we’ve shot the shit, he’s an incredible guy. He watches our product, he’s seen my stuff, he was very complimentary. Obviously I’m super complimentary to him.

“I’ve said it before in other interviews, but before CM Punk my favorite wrestler growing up was John Cena. He was a fathead on my wall in my bedroom. So I’d wake up, salute the OG and then get ready for school”.

(Source: Mostly Sports)