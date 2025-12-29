Mick Foley firing back at misinformation, court filings show Vince McMahon involved in WWE creative

– New court filings show that Vince McMahon was involved in WWE’s creative process leading up to WrestleMania 39, which counters Nick Khan’s statement on CNBC that Vince had no involvement in creative.

Vince: “Hey guys just double checking. Does Roman and Cody know the new creative re WM and next year?”

Bruce : “Not to my knowledge. I don’t know if Paul has had a conversation with either. Roman’s first appearance since we spoke is Friday in DC. Both will be there in person.”

(source: POST wrestling)

– WWE hall of famer Mick Foley is firing back at one Instagram page pushing out made-up information that he’s “furious” at WWE for continuing to use his wrestling footage after he cut ties with the company due to its close dealings with Donald Trump.