Mandy Rose on her dream match (video), Tony Khan on signing Maya World & Hyna, Penta sighting

– Mandy Rose & Ash By Elegance were asked their dream matches:
Mandy Rose & Ash By Elegance were asked their dream matches – Mandy chose Trish Stratus, while Ash wants to team up with Mandy and face Nattie & Tamina
(Theresa Ann of Square Family Wrestling) pic.twitter.com/52MMvwTN65
— Female Locker Room (@femalelroom) December 29, 2025
– Tony Khan on exactly why Maya World & Hyan got signed by AEW.
“They came in and delivered time after time. Putting on fantastic matches. Everybody in the locker room respects them.”
– Penta was in the house for San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears last night:
PENTA WITH GEORGE KITTLE BEFORE KICK OFF
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#FTTB
— FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) December 29, 2025