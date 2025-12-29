Mandy Rose on her dream match (video), Tony Khan on signing Maya World & Hyna, Penta sighting

Mandy Rose & Ash By Elegance were asked their dream matches:

Tony Khan on exactly why Maya World & Hyan got signed by AEW.

“They came in and delivered time after time. Putting on fantastic matches. Everybody in the locker room respects them.”

Penta was in the house for San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears last night:

