Kevin Nash Says CM Punk “Looks Done,” Claims Gunther Has No Real Heat on WWE TV

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash delivered two of his most headline-ready takes yet on the latest episode of Kliq This, bluntly stating that CM Punk “looks done” in the ring and arguing that current WWE World Champion Gunther does not have genuine crowd heat.

During the episode, Nash questioned Punk’s recent performances, pointing to his physical pace, striking, and overall presentation. Nash was particularly critical of Punk wrestling in a t shirt while positioned in top level main event programs, suggesting it undercuts the credibility required at that spot on the card. According to Nash, the issue is not legacy, but reality.

“I watched him closely,” Nash said. “He looked slow. To me, it looks like it’s time.”

Nash emphasized that recognizing when the moment has passed is part of being a professional, adding that WWE should be focused on positioning younger talent rather than extending runs that no longer match the demands of the role.

The conversation then shifted to Gunther, where Nash pushed back hard against the idea that the champion currently has true heat. While acknowledging that Gunther receives strong reactions, Nash described them as manufactured rather than organic, arguing that real heat forces a company to adjust its presentation, not simply continue scripted beats.

“He’s got the closest thing to heat on that show,” Nash said. “But it’s not real heat.”

Nash explained that if a performer truly has heat, they are not introduced, given full entrances, and then politely told to leave the ring. Instead, he argued, real heat disrupts the flow of a show and demands a response, something he believes WWE is not capitalizing on.

The remarks have already sparked debate among fans and insiders, reigniting discussions about aging stars, crowd psychology, and what authentic heat actually looks like in modern wrestling.