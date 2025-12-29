Gail Kim says he turned down offer to return to WWE, Becky Lynch’s makes a demand, Stardom returning

– Gail Kim reveals that she officially turned down an offer to make her return to WWE:
I had to decline the offer unfortunately…. Sucks but had to. https://t.co/TRq8448Los
December 25, 2025
– STARDOM announces they will return to Las Vegas for American Dream 2026.
December 29, 2025
– Becky Lynch hilariously demands that WWE must make RAW ant free in order for her to appear again:
My lawyers have DEMANDED that pest and insect specialist sweep the arena ahead of MONDAY NIGHT RAW to make sure there is not another ant INFESTATION! WRESTLING SHOULD BE ANT FREE!!!!!
December 28, 2025