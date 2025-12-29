Gail Kim says he turned down offer to return to WWE, Becky Lynch’s makes a demand, Stardom returning

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
251
IMPACT Wrestling

Gail Kim reveals that she officially turned down an offer to make her return to WWE:

– STARDOM announces they will return to Las Vegas for American Dream 2026.

Becky Lynch hilariously demands that WWE must make RAW ant free in order for her to appear again:

