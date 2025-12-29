Gail Kim says he turned down offer to return to WWE, Becky Lynch’s makes a demand, Stardom returning

– Gail Kim reveals that she officially turned down an offer to make her return to WWE:

I had to decline the offer unfortunately…. Sucks but had to. https://t.co/TRq8448Los — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) December 25, 2025

– STARDOM announces they will return to Las Vegas for American Dream 2026.

– Becky Lynch hilariously demands that WWE must make RAW ant free in order for her to appear again:

My lawyers have DEMANDED that pest and insect specialist sweep the arena ahead of MONDAY NIGHT RAW to make sure there is not another ant INFESTATION! WRESTLING SHOULD BE ANT FREE!!!!! — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 28, 2025