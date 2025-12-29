Becky Lynch continues her focus on Jessika Carr, MJF to defend the AEW title against Bandido

Steve Gerweck
Becky Lynch hopes that Referee Jessica Carr will reflect and learn her lesson after being suspended. She will be keeping an eye on her going forward:

MJF will make his first defense of the AEW World Championship against Bandido at AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage on January 14th.

