Tony Khan on the idea of women main eventing an AEW PPVs

Tony Khan recently addressed the idea of women main eventing an AEW pay-per-view, making it clear it’s absolutely possible — as long as the timing and matchup make sense.

He explained that AEW doesn’t choose main events based on labels, but on momentum and story. “It’s very potentially possible. It has to be the right match, the right situation, at the right time,” Khan said. When Mercedes Moné and Toni Storm were mentioned, he praised both, noting “if there were ever two that could do it, it would be the two you mentioned,” while also adding that “there’s a bunch of other candidates for it as well.”

Khan pointed to Moné vs. Storm at All In: Texas as proof the women are already close to that spot. “That was a main-event-caliber match. And it really felt that way,” he said, emphasizing that it was presented as one of the biggest matches on the card.

He also noted that AEW often stacks PPVs with several potential headliners. “There were three key matches distributed down, and there were multiple other matches that I think could have easily been main event matches,” Khan explained. With names like “Toni Storm, Mercedes, Omega, Okada, and Hangman and Mox” featured prominently, he stressed that “any one of those could have been a great main event.”

When asked why Hangman Page vs. Kyle Fletcher closed the show instead of a women’s title match, Khan said it came down to context. “It just depends on the situation, the rivalry at the right time,” he said, adding that knowing the match would go “38 minutes, tearing the house down” played a big role in the decision.

Khan closed by saying a women’s AEW PPV main event will happen when everything lines up, calling it “absolutely something we can see” in the future when it’s the biggest match on the card.

