Saraya returns to the independents, Undertaker and Borash crafted AAA’s Guerra de Titanes

– Saraya comments after making her first indie appearance in 14 years.

I forgot how fun indies are! Minus my dad’s shows it’s been 14 years since my last one. Was supposed to be a one off but man what a blast, might have to do more 🤔.. Thanks to IWR for having me. We packed the place out and and they were loud af. So fun!!

Till next time ⚡️🖤 — SARAYA (@Saraya) December 28, 2025

– Mark Calaway, known as The Undertaker, and WWE’s Jeremy Borash crafted the card for AAA’s Guerra de Titanes, consulting veterans Konnan and Dorian Roldan to honor lucha libre traditions. The event drew rave reviews from Dave Meltzer, who called it hotter than top CMLL nights and one of 2025’s best wrestling shows, fueled by high-flying matches like Vikingo’s dazzlers and a wild four-way tag win for La Parka and Octagón Jr. WWE insiders compared its in-ring action favorably to their own events, minus the production extras, while fans hailed The Undertaker as booker of the year amid hints of bigger roles ahead.