Saraya returns to the independents, Undertaker and Borash crafted AAA’s Guerra de Titanes

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
275

Saraya comments after making her first indie appearance in 14 years.

– Mark Calaway, known as The Undertaker, and WWE’s Jeremy Borash crafted the card for AAA’s Guerra de Titanes, consulting veterans Konnan and Dorian Roldan to honor lucha libre traditions. The event drew rave reviews from Dave Meltzer, who called it hotter than top CMLL nights and one of 2025’s best wrestling shows, fueled by high-flying matches like Vikingo’s dazzlers and a wild four-way tag win for La Parka and Octagón Jr. WWE insiders compared its in-ring action favorably to their own events, minus the production extras, while fans hailed The Undertaker as booker of the year amid hints of bigger roles ahead.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here