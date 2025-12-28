News and notes from Tony Khan’s Worlds End media scrum

– Khan thanks Sports Illustrated for their Awards.

– Tony mentions this may be one of the Best Continental Classics. Renee jokingly asks Tony if he knows a good dentist, since Jon Moxley broke his tooth earlier in the night. Surprised, they didn’t make a Britt Baker Joke.

– Tony Khan was asked that alot of new viewers may have checked out AEW Worlds End due to the Sports Illustrated Awards and what does he have to say to them.

– He talks about why AEW is Where The Best Wrestle, talks about the C2 and all the feuds, Hangman Page and his stories, Will Ospreay and the Quality of his matches. Tony Khan is talking about how glad he is to have Darby Allin around. Tony Khan mentions he cant wait to have Will Ospreay back. He puts over FTR and their work.

– Khan is proud that AEW is getting the recognition for it’s matches and Roster of Wrestler’s Worlds End.

– He goes over the total shows done for AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision “it’s a great challenge to do two shows a week.”

– Khan comments on Adam Cole, says it was glad to see him but no particular up date on his return.

– Khan does look ahead on who to book when the Media Rights are coming up, he also talks about the big events to expect for next year especially All In Wembley.

– Khan comments on the crowds reaction to Jon Moxley terrorizing AEW for about 2 years but then got a pop for winning the tournament, he says “well everyone loves Jon Moxley” also Renee adds that “he’s handsome.”

– Khan expected Jon to get a babyface reaction due to his popularity, Tony also talks about how great of a promo Jon did after the match.

Renee comments on Jon Moxley working twice as hard after his submission losses and never let it get to him. Tony Khan mentions hiring Hyan & Maya World will be a great addition to the Women’s Tag Team Division.