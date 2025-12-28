MJF vents frustration over wrestling journalists, Deonna Purrazzo on ending 2025 strong, more

– Maxwell Jacob Friedman reclaimed the AEW World Championship Saturday at Worlds End in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, beating Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, and Hangman Page in a fatal four-way main event.

In Sunday’s post-show scrum, he vented frustration that journalists rarely praise AEW’s ticket sales, PPV buys around 110,000-140,000, and sweeping Sports Illustrated’s 2025 Pro Wrestling Awards, including Promotion of the Year. MJF suggested some chase favor from WWE, while he credits competitors when deserved. Fans split sharply, with some calling him a truth-teller and others pointing to AEW-friendly outlets like Dave Meltzer’s Wrestling Observer.

– Deonna Purrazzo says winning the inaugural ROH Women’s Pure Championship was the perfect way to close out a tough 2025. She beat Billie Starkz in the Final Battle tournament final and called the win a “full-circle” moment as a longtime ROH veteran — and her first title since 2023.

– Happy Birthday to Taryn Terrell and Rachael Ellering.