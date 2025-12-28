MJF comments after winning the AEW World title

MJF comments after winning the AEW World Heavyweight Championship at AEW Worlds End:
GENERATIONAL TALENT!
TELL EVERYONE ELSE TO KEEP UP!
CRY TO YOUR MOMMA!
YOUR NEWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW
2x WORLD CHAMPION
THE YOUNG GOAT
MAXWELL JACOB FRIEDMAN
SEE YOU LOSERS ON WEDNESDAY!
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) December 28, 2025
The new champion is announced for 12/31 Dynamite:
#AEWDynamite New Year's Smash
8/7c, @TBSNetwork + @SportsonMax
THIS WEDNESDAY, 12/31
We'll hear from the NEW AEW World Champion @The_MJF!
MJF left #AEWWorldsEnd a 2-time AEW World Champion.
We'll hear from the New Champion at New Year's Smash, This Wednesday Night! pic.twitter.com/b6wDPGCWs5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 28, 2025