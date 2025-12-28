MJF comments after winning the AEW World title

MJF comments after winning the AEW World Heavyweight Championship at AEW Worlds End:

GENERATIONAL TALENT! TELL EVERYONE ELSE TO KEEP UP! CRY TO YOUR MOMMA! YOUR NEWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW 2x WORLD CHAMPION THE YOUNG GOAT MAXWELL JACOB FRIEDMAN SEE YOU LOSERS ON WEDNESDAY! — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) December 28, 2025

The new champion is announced for 12/31 Dynamite:

#AEWDynamite New Year's Smash

8/7c, @TBSNetwork + @SportsonMax

THIS WEDNESDAY, 12/31 We'll hear from the NEW AEW World Champion @The_MJF! MJF left #AEWWorldsEnd a 2-time AEW World Champion. We'll hear from the New Champion at New Year's Smash, This Wednesday Night! pic.twitter.com/b6wDPGCWs5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 28, 2025