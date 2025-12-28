Liv Morgan returns to the ring at WWE house show

The former Women’s World Champion, out since a June match against Kairi Sane, made her return at the WWE Holiday Tour in Tampa’s Yuengling Center, defeating Lyra Valkyria with signature moves like a Three Amigos nod to Eddie Guerrero and playful in-ring antics. Fans erupted with ‘Liv! Liv!’ cheers during her gothic pink-and-black entrance, and a cheeky mid-match slap on Valkyria had everyone buzzing. The victory snapped her personal losing streak, stealing the show on a card featuring CM Punk and Gunther, as she gears up for Raw on Netflix.

YESS LIV WON CLEAN WITH AN OBLIVION..WE ARE SO BACK#wwetampa

pic.twitter.com/yFXCkWdzT0 — livsrae ★ (@livsfendi) December 28, 2025