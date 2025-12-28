WWE superstar Damian Priest says Bad Bunny pushed for their Street Fight to be a one-on-one match at Backlash

“Then, it was like, ‘what if we do some type of tag match…’ A lot of it had to do with me because I hadn’t proven myself in that sense yet.

“But, also with anybody just in general, it’s just safer to add in more people. We’ve done that before, I’d teamed with Bad Bunny at a different WrestleMania, so to them it’s just safer.

“But, he was adamant that it had to be one-on-one on the island, and that I was adamant about it, but I had a lot less pull than he did, especially at that time.

“I really wanted it to happen there too, because I knew culturally and locally would help the economy on the island, and what it meant for Hispanics and Latinos just in general.

“Here we are and they finally said ‘yes, we’ll do a singles match’ and I was flying to LA every week to train him, and help him out and lock it in for this match. So when that day came, I knew that this was more important than just about anything I was ever going to do.”

(Source: Delivering Happiness)