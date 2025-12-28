Chris Jericho update

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
234

Alex McCarthy & Jon Alba indicate Chris Jericho is WWE Bound soon:

– Jericho isn’t giving away his next move. With his #AEW deal up at year’s end and talk swirling about a WWE return, Jericho simply said “You never know.” He hasn’t appeared on AEW TV since April, but says he’s not done yet and expects to still be wrestling in 2026.

Source: Chris Jericho YouTube Channel

