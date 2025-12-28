Chris Jericho update

Alex McCarthy & Jon Alba indicate Chris Jericho is WWE Bound soon:
Last night, @AlexMcCarthy88 reported that Chris Jericho's #AEW contract expires at midnight on Dec. 31, he's WWE-bound, and that he may debut as early as Jan. 5 on Raw.
My sources also believe he's going to show up on #WWE TV very soon. ⬇️https://t.co/NNkcFN2qQf
— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) December 28, 2025
With that said, I can't confirm the Jan. 5 date at this time, but @AlexMcCarthy88 says it's on the table if a deal gets cleared quickly enough. https://t.co/QGaUCVR0ef
— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) December 28, 2025
– Jericho isn’t giving away his next move. With his #AEW deal up at year’s end and talk swirling about a WWE return, Jericho simply said “You never know.” He hasn’t appeared on AEW TV since April, but says he’s not done yet and expects to still be wrestling in 2026.
Source: Chris Jericho YouTube Channel