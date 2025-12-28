Alicia Atout is proud of MJF, MJF on the Dynamite Diamond Ring

– Alicia Atout-Friedman praised her husband MJF for dominating everything he does, celebrated his success and championship ambitions, joked about wanting to hold the title, and humorously wondered if his continued wins mean their honeymoon will be delayed even longer.

I am beyond proud of you, Maxwell. Any lane you step into, you dominate — effortlessly. It never gets old watching you win, whether in the ring or in life together as my husband. Now let’s bring that gold back to Long Island and celebrate you the way a true champion deserves. And… pic.twitter.com/TftbOHRj5R — Alicia Atout-Friedman (@AliciaAtout) December 28, 2025

– MJF will not stop wearing the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

After the recent win & Bandido is now the holder of the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Don’t think for a second MJF will stop anytime soon. MJF had this message to say:

“Here’s the deal, think of this as a Super Bowl Ring. Just because this guy won it, it doesn’t retract all the ones that I won year after year.”

“Congrats to this guy, he won the ring, this year because I wasn’t involved in it and my boss is a mark and hates my guts, he decided if you win the ring this year you don’t just win money, you also get a guaranteed title shot at Maximum Carnage.”

“I’m not going to stop wearing my ring because some shmegegge won it once”.

(Source: Mostly Sports with Mark Titus & Brandon Walker)