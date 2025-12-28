AJ Styles respectfully declines to sign AEW World title at WWE live event

A fan at a WWE live event in Tampa yesterday tried to get AJ Styles to sign the AEW World title, but Styles respectfully denied the request.

In a video making the rounds online, Styles is seen signing stuff for fans after his match and then he’s handed out the AEW World title.

Asking if the camera was rolling, the fan said yes, and it was for his brother.

“Are you video taping? Turn that around,” Styles said to address the camera. “Nick, Matt, I love ya, I can’t sign this though,” he continued, referring to The Young Bucks as he handed back the belt .

Styles move on to the next person and the fan asked again, but the security behind Styles gave him the look and told him to stop.

THIS FAN GAVE AJ STYLES AN AEW CHAMPIONSHIP TO SIGN AFTER HIS MATCH “IM SORRY, BUT I CANT SIGN THAT” 💀 (#WWETampa Jose16_5) pic.twitter.com/YyZRX55fgK — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) December 28, 2025

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996