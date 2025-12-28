AEW News and Notes

"We've been dying for war … We're not the same without a fight." EXCLUSIVE: @Ortiz_powerful made his return to AEW, saving long-time friend Eddie Kingston from the hands of the Grizzled Young Vets! Now, they're angry and hungry for a fight – anytime, anywhere! pic.twitter.com/OZ7JVI4hru — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 28, 2025

– Eddie Kingston & Ortiz call out the Grizzled Young Veterans for a match “Any Place, Any Where, Any Promotion.”

Eddie Kingston “You don’t want this, we want this. we’ve been dying for this. we’ve been dying for war, I know he’s empty without war, I’m empty without war, im not the same without a fight, Come on Boys, Bring it Any Time, Any Where, Any Promotion, it doesn’t matter dog, it don’t”

Also Eddie jokes with Ortiz “it took you long enough to help me out, how many months now?, geez man.”

Ortiz: “about 18”

– Announced for the Last Dynamite of 2025:

* Bandido will address the AEW World Champion

* Ricochet vs Jack Perry for the AEW National Title

* Mercedes Mone vs Willow Nightingale for the TBS Title

– Happy 32nd Birthday to Harley Cameron.

– According to Primera Hora, AEW has been engaged in discussions regarding the possibility of hosting a non-televised live event in Puerto Rico, although it’s still in the preliminary stages