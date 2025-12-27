WWE Live Holiday Tour Results / Tampa, Fl / Sat Dec 27, 2025

The Complete Results from Benchmark International Arena:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard

  1. Rey Mysterio defeats Grayson Waller
  2. Iyo Sky defeats Roxanne Perez (with Raquel Rodriguez)
  3. Jey Uso defeats Bron Breakker via DQ when Breakker bumps into the referee
  4. Liv Morgan defeats Lyra Valkyria
  5. WWE World Tag Team Championship Title Match: Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defeat The New Day and The War Raiders
  6. WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Title Match: Champions The Kabuki Warriors defeat Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss
  7. GUNTHER defeats Je’Von Evans
  8. Main Event: WWE World Championship Title Match: Champion CM Punk defeats Bronson Reed (with Bron Breakker)

