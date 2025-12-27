WWE Live Holiday Tour Results / Tampa, Fl / Sat Dec 27, 2025

The Complete Results from Benchmark International Arena:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard
- Rey Mysterio defeats Grayson Waller
- Iyo Sky defeats Roxanne Perez (with Raquel Rodriguez)
- Jey Uso defeats Bron Breakker via DQ when Breakker bumps into the referee
- Liv Morgan defeats Lyra Valkyria
- WWE World Tag Team Championship Title Match: Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defeat The New Day and The War Raiders
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Title Match: Champions The Kabuki Warriors defeat Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss
- GUNTHER defeats Je’Von Evans
- Main Event: WWE World Championship Title Match: Champion CM Punk defeats Bronson Reed (with Bron Breakker)
Thanks to @TerryD_Photo and @Cory_Hays407 in Attendance
CREDIT: www.WrestlingBodyslam.Com