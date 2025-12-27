WWE Live Holiday Tour Results / Pittsburgh, Pa / Sat Dec 27, 2025

The Complete Results from PPG Paints Arena:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Sarah Schreiber
- Damian Priest defeats Aleister Black (with Zelina Vega)
- Fraxiom defeats Los Garza
- WWE US Championship Title Match: Champion Carmelo Hayes defeats The Miz
- WWE Women’s US Champion and AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre defeat Kiana James and Giulia
- The Wyatt Sicks (with Nikki Cross) defeat The MFT’s (with Solo Sikoa)
- Shinsuke Nakamura / R Truth / Sami Zayn defeat Grande Americanos
- WWE Women’s Championship Title Match: Champion Jade Cargill defeats Michin
- Main Event: Pittsburgh Street Fight: WWE Men’s Championship Title Match: Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Drew McIntyre
Thanks to @BLynd97 and @TechReTry in Attendance
