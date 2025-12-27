WWE Live Holiday Tour Results / Pittsburgh, Pa / Sat Dec 27, 2025

The Complete Results from PPG Paints Arena:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Sarah Schreiber

  1. Damian Priest defeats Aleister Black (with Zelina Vega)
  2. Fraxiom defeats Los Garza
  3. WWE US Championship Title Match: Champion Carmelo Hayes defeats The Miz
  4. WWE Women’s US Champion and AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre defeat Kiana James and Giulia
  5. The Wyatt Sicks (with Nikki Cross) defeat The MFT’s (with Solo Sikoa)
  6. Shinsuke Nakamura / R Truth / Sami Zayn defeat Grande Americanos
  7. WWE Women’s Championship Title Match: Champion Jade Cargill defeats Michin
  8. Main Event: Pittsburgh Street Fight: WWE Men’s Championship Title Match: Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Drew McIntyre

Thanks to @BLynd97 and @TechReTry in Attendance

