Vince Russo on WWE: “Every time I put on the show, I feel like I’m watching amateurs”

Vince Russo expressed his frustration with WWE’s talent, saying, “Every time I put on the show, I feel like I’m watching amateurs. I am not watching professionals… 80% of them are not pros.” He explained that many wrestlers seem to have “had this dream of becoming a wrestler and somehow someway they’re on TV as a wrestler and they’re playing wrestler.” Russo emphasized that this has been his gripe for “the last 10 freaking years” and it’s why he hates the product, because “80% of them are not pros.”

He contrasted this with the performers he recently watched live, Nic Nemeth and Matt Cardona, saying, “Are you kidding me? Like these are top-notch pros… still at the top of their game. Still in peak freaking condition. They still have the crowd. They’ve never lost a step. You know, they’re selling. They’re doing their thing. They’re entertaining.” Russo was astonished that WWE does not utilize performers of that caliber on their main shows, asking, “Are you guys joking that these two guys are not on your show, but you literally bring up these NXT kids that are freaking amateurish?”

He recounted meeting Cardona for the first time and joked about the infamous pool story: “I said the biggest mistake you’re never going to be able to rebound from, you should have let them use the pool, bro… He popped you.” Cardona laughed, saying, “Yeah, bro. They just released me. They couldn’t find another pool in Orlando, Florida. They had to use my pool.” Russo used the story to underscore WWE’s questionable decision-making, noting that it wasn’t a matter of finances: “If money were a factor… money ain’t a freaking factor with the WWE. But to release guys like this and replace them with people that are maybe 30% as talented as they are… if it’s not politics, Stevie, then what the freak is it?”

He concluded that until management truly sees the product and the talent they’re losing, they won’t understand the consequences: “Until you actually see it and realize what their product is and you’ve got guys like this that used to work there and no longer do… bro, you guys are going to pop.”

(Source: Vince Russo The Brand)