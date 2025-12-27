Three Stages of Hell match for WWE title set up for Smackdown in Berlin

WWE announced yesterday that WWE champion Cody Rhodes will battle Drew McIntyre in a Three Stages of Hell match for the title on the January 9 episode of Smackdown from Berlin, Germany.

The Three Stages of Hell match is essentially a two-out-of-three falls match with each fall a different stipulation. The first one to two falls will be declared the winner of the match.

Rhodes, who was not able to put his hands on McIntyre or else he would be stripped off his WWE championship, attempted to do just that but was prevented by Nick Aldis after McIntyre told him that when he tortures him and sends him to hell in Berlin, he should say hello to his dad for him.

McIntyre ended the program by flattening Rhodes with a Claymore Kick.

