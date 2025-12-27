Notes on Rob Van Dam, Matt Hardy, and John Cena

– Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes gave us all a scare, most of all themselves, over the past week with Katie being hospitalized. But, she came through and delivered two twins today. Congratulations to the new family. They deserve every bit of happiness.

12/26/2025-Karma and Saba have officially left the womb. — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) December 26, 2025

– Matt Hardy said on his podcast that Vince McMahon often intentionally put people — especially Jim Ross — in uncomfortable on-air situations. Hardy believes McMahon sometimes enjoyed doing so and pushed harder when performers showed reluctance. While McMahon justified it as helping people “grow,” Hardy feels it sometimes crossed into abusive behavior and created a strange, adversarial dynamic between McMahon and Ross.

(Source: The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy)

– John Cena, who retired as a wrestler at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13th, has been named Pubity’s 2025 Person of the Year. The competition was decided through a bracket-style voting format across Pubity’s social media platforms.

In the final round, Cena defeated soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo by a narrow margin, earning 55% of the vote to Ronaldo’s 45%. The result capped off several rounds of fan voting, with Cena ultimately emerging as the top choice among Pubity’s audience of 42 million followers on Instagram alone.